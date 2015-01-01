Abstract

BACKGROUND: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a heterogeneous and highly comorbid disorder. Suicidality, aggression and substance abuse are common presentations of BPD. Our case series is the first to highlight the role of brexpiprazole in improving these symptoms in patients with BPD. Case presentation: We describe three cases demonstrating the role of brexpiprazole in improving BPD's prominent features and comorbidities. All cases improved when brexpiprazole was added to their treatment regime. Case 1: A 26-year-old woman who was diagnosed with BPD and cyclothymia, presented to the psychiatric emergency unit with impulsive suicidal behaviour. Case 2: A 43-year-old woman suffering from BPD sought help due to her violent behaviour and emotional dysregulation. Case 3: A 22-year-old woman with underlying attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, polysubstance use disorder and BPD presented with dysregulated emotions.



CONCLUSIONS: Our case series provides anecdotal evidence of the potential role of brexpiprazole in attenuating suicidality, aggression and substance abuse in patients with BPD. We postulate that brexpiprazole's high affinity for the 5HT1A/5HT2A receptors, coupled with its low intrinsic effect on the D2/D3 receptor system, is fundamental in its actions to stabilise the aberrant dopaminergic and serotonergic signalling in BPD. Future research should focus on well-designed clinical trials investigating the efficacy of brexpiprazole in patients with BPD.

