Abstract

Dopamine agonist withdrawal syndrome (DAWS) results from the reduction or suspension of dopamine agonist medications; it encompasses mainly psychiatric symptoms, including suicidal behaviors. In patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), the impact of DAWS can be significant in terms of distress and disability; however, we must take this syndrome into account as a threatening condition because suicidal behaviors could be developing in the context of DAWS. Here we present a brief case of DAWS affecting a young man with PD, whom abruptly discontinued DA treatment and developed psychiatric symptoms within two weeks which led to a suicidal attempt.

Language: en