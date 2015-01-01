SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Espindola M, Rojas NG, Vaisentein G, Da Prat G, Cesarini M, Etcheverry JL, Gatto EM. Parkinsonism Relat. Disord. 2024; 121: e106017.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.parkreldis.2024.106017

PMID

38401377

Abstract

Dopamine agonist withdrawal syndrome (DAWS) results from the reduction or suspension of dopamine agonist medications; it encompasses mainly psychiatric symptoms, including suicidal behaviors. In patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), the impact of DAWS can be significant in terms of distress and disability; however, we must take this syndrome into account as a threatening condition because suicidal behaviors could be developing in the context of DAWS. Here we present a brief case of DAWS affecting a young man with PD, whom abruptly discontinued DA treatment and developed psychiatric symptoms within two weeks which led to a suicidal attempt.


Language: en

Keywords

Dopamine agonist withdrawal syndrome; Impulse control disorders; Parkinson's disease; Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print