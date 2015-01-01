Abstract

Preventive policies have been devised with the aim of curbing health-related violence, and their efficacy is believed to furnish evidence for their continued implementation, thereby enhancing their effectiveness. This study undertakes a retrospective analysis of these policies in the context of Türkiye. A comprehensive examination involved the review of 26 documents, employing a progressive scanning approach for data collection. This methodology encompassed the utilization of gray literature databases (OECD iLibrary and WHO Iris), extensive Google searches, thorough website scans, and consultations with subject-matter experts. Data analysis was meticulously conducted within the framework of the Health Policy Triangle. The findings reveal active participation from diverse stakeholders, including governmental bodies, political entities, professional organizations, and trade unions, in various preventive initiatives aimed at mitigating health-related violence. Notably, the adoption of legislation for health violence prevention, perceived as a paramount achievement, can be attributed to persistent efforts by both the media and other influential actors and stakeholders. These endeavors have sustained the topic's prominence on the policy agenda, positioning it as a promising source for the development of novel violence prevention and management strategies. This study underscores the necessity for a comprehensive investigation into the working conditions, personal rights, and wage policies of healthcare workers, in light of documented factors that frequently precipitate violence. Concomitantly, it advocates for the development of effective mechanisms to address these issues.

