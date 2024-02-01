|
Citation
Parrish EM, Pinkham A, Moore RC, Harvey PD, Granholm E, Roesch S, Joiner T, Depp CA. Schizophr. Res. 2024; 266: 136-144.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38401412
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: People with serious mental illness (SMI; schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder) are at increased risk of suicidal ideation (SI). Over-attribution of social threat, or attributing threatening emotions to neutral faces, may contribute to social isolation through increased social avoidance and decreased social approach motivation. These factors are related to suicide, as well as perceived burdensomeness (PB) and thwarted belongingness (TB). This study examined how over-attribution of threat relates to PB, TB, and social motivations.
Language: en
Keywords
Bipolar disorder; Interpersonal theory of suicide; Schizophrenia; Social cognition; Social motivation; Suicidal ideation