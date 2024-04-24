Abstract

Most automated vehicles (AVs) are equipped with abundant sensors, which enable AVs to improve ride comfort by sensing road elevation, such as speed bumps. This paper proposes a method for estimating the road impulse features ahead of vehicles in urban environments with microelectromechanical system (MEMS) light detection and ranging (LiDAR). The proposed method deploys a real-time estimation of the vehicle pose to solve the problem of sparse sampling of the LiDAR. Considering the LiDAR error model, the proposed method builds the grid height measurement model by maximum likelihood estimation. Moreover, it incorporates height measurements with the LiDAR error model by the Kalman filter and introduces motion uncertainty to form an elevation weight method by confidence eclipse. In addition, a gate strategy based on the Mahalanobis distance is integrated to handle the sharp changes in elevation. The proposed method is tested in the urban environment. The results demonstrate the effectiveness of our method.

