Abstract

With the increasing number of urban vehicles, as well as the current situation of non-intelligent traffic control systems, spatiotemporal non-uniform traffic resource occupation, and limited traffic planning and design, existing urban traffic planning methods cannot effectively solve problems such as frequent traffic congestion and uncontrollable commuting time for residents. In order to solve the above problems, this paper first constructs a multi-queue, multi-server queuing model based on the server vacation and a multi-hop cascaded queuing model from the perspective of local intersections and global commuting paths. We analyze the theoretical changes in passage delay costs at local intersections and on global commuting paths as a function of traffic flow and the random duration of traffic signals. On this basis, this article proposes a collaborative intelligent traffic planning algorithm based on artificial intelligence, which utilizes traffic sensors to dynamically perceive traffic congestion status and collaboratively plans the optimal duration of traffic signals and the optimal driving path of vehicles from both local and global perspectives, thereby maximizing the on-time arrival ratio of vehicles while ensuring the required commuting delay. The simulation results show that the proposed method can increase the on-time arrival ratio of vehicles by at least 20% compared to contrast methods while meeting the requirements relating to commuting delays. This verifies that our method can provide support for the improvement in efficiency in future Internet of vehicles.

