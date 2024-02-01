|
Citation
Wang C, Li M, Szanton S, Courtney S, Pantelyat A, Li Q, Huang J, Li J. Geriatr. Nurs. 2024; 56: 259-269.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38402805
Abstract
Emerging evidence suggests that 40 Hz auditory stimulation may benefit cognition. Nested within a randomized crossover trial, this qualitative study evaluates the acceptability and experience of three auditory interventions-self-selected music, 40 Hz sound, and a novel combination, termed 40 Hz music-in individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). Semi-structured interviews were conducted with individuals with MCI post-intervention exposure.
Language: en
Keywords
40 Hz Sound; Auditory intervention; Cognitive health; Mild cognitive impairment; Music