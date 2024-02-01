Abstract

Emerging evidence suggests that 40 Hz auditory stimulation may benefit cognition. Nested within a randomized crossover trial, this qualitative study evaluates the acceptability and experience of three auditory interventions-self-selected music, 40 Hz sound, and a novel combination, termed 40 Hz music-in individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). Semi-structured interviews were conducted with individuals with MCI post-intervention exposure.



FINDINGS indicated a preference for self-selected music due to its memory-boosting and emotional benefits, while responses to 40 Hz sound were mixed, with several participants reporting discomfort. The composite 40 Hz music intervention showed promise, striking a balance by enhancing user experience and mitigating the 40 Hz sound's negative aspects. Engagement was influenced by personal music interests, listening routines, and support networks. This study highlights the potential of integrating 40 Hz sound with personalized music to offer a more acceptable 40 Hz auditory intervention for cognition in older adults with MCI.

