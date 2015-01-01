Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To develop an instrument to facilitate the risk assessment of falls in older outpatients.



DESIGN: A quantitative methodological study using the cross-sectional data.



METHODS: This study enrolled 1988 older participants who underwent comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) in an outpatient clinic from May 2020 to November 2022. The history of any falls (≥1 falls in a year) and recurrent falls (≥2 falls in a year) were investigated. Potential risk factors of falls were selected by stepwise logistic regression, and a screening tool was constructed based on nomogram. The tool performance was compared with two reference tools (Fried Frailty Phenotype; CGA with 10 items, CGA-10) by using receiver operating curves, sensitivity (Sen), specificity (Spe), and area under the curve (AUC).



RESULTS: Age, unintentional weight loss, depression measured by the Patient Health Questionnaire-2, muscle strength measured by the five times sit-to-stand test, and stand balance measured by semi- and full-tandem standing were the most important risk factors for falls. A fall risk screening tool was constructed with the six measurements (FRST-6). FRST-6 showed the best AUC (Sen, Spe) of 0.75 (Sen = 0.72, Spe = 0.69) for recurrent falls and 0.65 (Sen = 0.74, Spe = 0.48) for any falls. FRST-6 was comparable to CGA-10 and outperformed FFP in performance.



CONCLUSIONS: Age, depression, weight loss, gait, and balance were important risk factors of falls. The FRST-6 tool based on these factors showed acceptable performance in risk stratification. IMPACT: Performing a multifactorial assessment in primary care clinics is urgent for falls prevention. The FRST-6 provides a simple and practical way for falls risk screening. With this tool, healthcare professionals can efficiently identify patients at risk of falling and make appropriate recommendations in resource-limited settings. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public contribution was received, due to our study design.

Language: en