Jeglic EL, Winters GM, Steedman LA. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10538712.2024.2321275

38402629

Little is known about the extent to which youths who commit harmful sexual behaviors (HSBs) against another minor utilize sexual grooming during the offense process. This study examined sexual grooming behaviors reported by adults (n = 250) who experienced HSBs by another minor during their childhood. Participants completed a self-report survey which included the Sexual Grooming Scale - Victim Version (SGS-V). The results showed that most participants (n = 242; 96.9%) reported at least one sexual grooming behavior, with an average of 11.3 behaviors reported. These findings will be discussed as they pertain to the identification and prevention of HSBs among youth.


adolescent; Child sexual abuse; mixed methods study; prevention; sexual grooming; youth

