Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Individual Earthquake Resilience Scale was developed with the aim of measuring individual resilience in the context of earthquake disasters. The purpose of this study was to adapt the Individual Earthquake Resilience Scale into Turkish and examine its psychometric properties.



METHODS: A total of 419 adult individuals (65.2% females, median age = 43.35) participated in the study. The psychometric properties of the scale were examined in terms of content validity, face validity, construct validity, criterion-related validity, and reliability. Translation and back-translation processes were conducted.



RESULTS: Confirmatory factor analyses revealed that the scale has a 4-factor structure. In terms of criterion-related validity, a positive relationship was found between Individual Earthquake Resilience and the Short Psychological Resilience Scale. The reliability of the scale was assessed using Cronbach's alpha coefficient. The total scale had a Cronbach's alpha score of 0.892. The Individual Earthquake Resilience Questionnaire subscales had Cronbach's alpha scores of 0.620, 0.817, 0.776, and 0.692, respectively.



DISCUSSION: The study confirmed that the 4-factor structure of the Individual Earthquake Resilience Scale met the required standards for validity and reliability at an acceptable level. This validates its use in assessing individual resilience within the context of earthquakes in a Turkish-speaking population.

Language: en