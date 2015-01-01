|
Citation
|
Gonyo SB, Burkart H, Regan S. J. Environ. Manage. 2024; 354: e120482.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38402789
|
Abstract
|
Outdoor recreation is important for improving quality of life, well-being, and local economies, but quantifying its value without direct monetary transactions can be challenging. This study explores combining non-market valuation techniques with emerging big data sources to estimate the value of recreation for the York River and surrounding parks in Virginia. By applying the travel cost method to anonymous human mobility data, we gain deeper insights into the significance of recreational experiences for visitors and the local economy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Big data; Human mobility data; Outdoor recreation; Travel cost method; Valuation