Abstract

Suicide risk occurs along the cancer care continuum, from new diagnosis through survivorship.[1] Patients with head and neck cancer (HNC) are twice as likely to die from suicide compared with patients with other cancers.[2] Despite this elevated suicide risk, there has been limited research focused on suicide prevention among patients with HNC. Failure to identify and refer patients at risk for suicide, to appropriate mental health services, results in preventable deaths in this high-risk population. Individuals caring for HNC patients, across an array of disciplines, are well positioned to intervene. Routine suicide risk screening and follow-up among patients with HNC can reduce death from suicide and improve access to psychosocial care. [3] Evidence-based interventional programs to prevent suicide are routinely deployed in other areas of hospitals including emergency departments, [3] however, routine screening programs are underutilized in HNC and widespread adoption remains elusive. [4] Therefore, research is needed to identify healthcare professionals' perspectives on suicide risk screening programs to identify barriers to implementation. We examined head and neck oncology professionals' experience with suicide risk assessment of patients with HNC in their organizations.

Language: en