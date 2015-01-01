SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yan J, Zhang Q, Zhou J, Zha F, Gao Y, Li D, Zhou M, Zhao J, Feng J, Ye L, Wang Y. Top. Stroke Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/10749357.2024.2318089

38402602

BACKGROUND: Performing activities of daily living comprise an important risk factor for falls among non-bedridden stroke inpatients in rehabilitation departments.

OBJECTIVES: To explore the correlation between Barthel Index score and the occurrence of falls in non-bedridden stroke rehabilitation inpatients.

METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, information of patients grouped as non-bedridden patients by the Longshi Scale was collected.

RESULTS: A total of 3097 patients were included in this study, with a fall incidence of 10.43%. After adjusting covariates, the total score of Barthel Index and falls in non-bedridden inpatients after stroke presented an inverted U-shaped curve relationship, in which inflection point was 60. The effect sizes on the left and right sides of infection point were 1.02 (95%CI 1.00-1.04) and 0.97 (95%CI 0.96-0.99), respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: Non-bedridden stroke patients with moderate activities of daily living (ADL) capacity may be at particularly increased risk of falls in rehabilitation departments.


Language: en

Barthel Index Score; falls; Longshi Scale; non-bedridden patients; stroke

