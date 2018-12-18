|
Græsholt-Knudsen T, Stadelhofer MV, Edelbo MF, Jensen LCG, Ullahammer WM, Gu C, Rask CU, Lucas S, Obel C, Bech BH. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
A comprehensive overview of all studied individual, relational, community, and societal risk factors that precede severe physical child abuse is critical to inform preventive efforts. All available studies of substantiated, diagnosed, self-reported, or caretaker-reported physical child abuse were reviewed and assessed for risk of bias, and meta-analyses of risk factors were carried out when feasible.
Observational Studies; Physical child abuse; Prevention; Risk factors; Systematic review