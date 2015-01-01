Abstract

Due to lack of supporting spouse in the upbringing of children, it is believed that single parents may have challenges in playing their parental roles on children, and this will no doubt have negative impact on the children. Studies revealed that children from single parent homes usually experience abuse especially sexual abuse often. This study therefore investigates the contribution of single parent homes on the prevalence of child sexual abuse among Junior Secondary School students in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State in Nigeria. The study adopted descriptive research design, and purposive sampling technique was used to select six schools in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, while volunteering sampling technique was used to select 115 students who were from single parent homes as participants from the selected six schools. Structured questionnaire tagged 'Single Parenting and Prevalence of Child Sexual Abuse Scale" (SPPCSA) was used to collect data. Three research questions were raised for the study. The results show among others that leaving children to caregivers and neighbours, illiteracy, children going on errands alone, exposure to pornography, visiting people for assistance in times of needs, e.t.c. contribute to increase in child sexual abuse in single parents' homes. It was recommended that more job opportunities should be created in addition to wage increase, such that single parent can also benefit and be able to cope with their financial challenges.



Keywords: Single-Parent, Child, Sexual-Abuse, Students, Ijebu-Ode

