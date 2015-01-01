Abstract

The purpose of this research is to examine the effect of family climate and childhood trauma on individuals with involvement in crime compared to individuals with no involvement in crime. The data were collected using a sociodemographic information form, the Family Climate Scale (FCS), and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). FCS cognitive cohesion subscale scores were significantly lower in the case group than in the control group, while CTQ emotional abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, sexual abuse, and overprotection subscale, and total CTQ scores were significantly higher. Within that context, we recommend that interventions targeting the families of children and young people and other adults with whom they are in contact be prioritized in endeavors to prevent child delinquency and also chronic criminality persisting in adulthood.

