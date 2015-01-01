|
Willmott D, Widanaralalage BK. Int. J. Law Crime Justice 2024; 76: e100645.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Whilst much is known about the psychosocial correlates of rape myth beliefs regarding female victims, much less research has investigated factors that underlie male rape myth beliefs. The aim of this study was therefore to examine the role of victim empathy and socio-demographics upon male rape myth beliefs. 303 UK adults aged 18 to 74 (M Age = 31.48) completed the Male Rape Myth Scale (MRMS) and the None-in-Three Victim Responsiveness Assessment (NI3: VRA), alongside assessing socio-demographic characteristics (age, gender, ethnicity, education).
Language: en
Male rape myths; Male survivors; Rape; Sexual assault; Victim empathy