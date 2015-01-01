Abstract

Amid the (re)surgence of far-right ideologies in the United States of America, we introduce the concept of far-right misogynoir as a lens for understanding Black women's experiences of white and male supremacist influences and actions. Using a qualitative case study, we examined individual interview data with 17 Black women college students (18-24 years) from a selective, predominantly white, liberal arts college in the Northeast. Using Black feminist qualitative methods and critical thematic analysis, we highlight Black women's experiences of far-right misogynoir, as well as their social and psychological meaning-making of such experiences. The women discussed various manifestations of far-right misogynoir, including: (a) symbolic representations on campus, (b) interpersonal violence and intimidation, (c) Trumpism on social media, and (d) intellectual disrespect in classrooms. Regarding their social and psychological meaning-making of far-right misogynoir, the women described: (e) safety concerns, (f) social exclusion, and (g) harm to emotional well-being. Our findings reveal the unique adverse influences of far-right misogynoir on Black college women's psychological health. We discuss implications for scholarly discourse, for addressing far-right misogynoir, and for policy and practice to support Black women college students' well-being. Online slides for instructors who want to use this article for teaching are available on PWQ's website at Supplementary Material.

Language: en