Journal Article

Citation

Chiang YC, Gao DR, Lee CY, Li X, Sun XY, Chen CT. J. Aging Soc. Policy 2023; 35(4): 463-485.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08959420.2022.2110805

PMID

35969515

Abstract

Holding large conferences and events usually encourages the corresponding government to upgrade the host city. For this process, incorporating additional costs to increase accessibility for the elderly is a feasible means for a city to develop in an age-friendly manner. Providing evidence-based reports to policy makers is conducive to implementing the policies of age-friendly cities. This study used the scenario method to simulate the effect of promoting the "age-friendly cities" strategy on residents' psychological capital and social engagement (SE). We found that promoting the construction of age-friendly cities can significantly improve residents' psychological capital and SE and that residents from all age groups can benefit. This paper provides an economical means to influence policymakers through evidence-based reports in promoting the development of age-friendly cities.


Language: en

Keywords

Age-friendly cities; psychological capital; scenario; social engagement

