Abstract

Few cities in the world start in a planned way. Even less those that remain in the initially projected size. Uncontrolled urban and population growth negatively affect urban mobility, such as inefficient public transport and lack of accessibility. Furthermore, constant investment and continued political action are needed to guarantee the sustainability of urban mobility. However, whether planned and small cities also have such mobility problems is unknown. Itá is a small Brazilian city planned and constructed less than 50 years ago due to hydroelectric dam construction. The Index of Sustainable Urban Mobility (I_SUM), developed by Costa, was used to analyze the quality of mobility in Itá. From 87 indicators, 59 could be measured, resulting in a grade of 0.546 (from zero to one). The lower scores in environmental and political aspects reflect the municipal administration's limited actions, despite the well-developed areas due to investments by the group that manages a prominent local business. Also, non-motorized transportation presents an excellent opportunity for the city due to its size. Finally, investments in transport infrastructure and non-motorized modes are necessary to sustain urban mobility.

