Abstract

This study seeks to identify factors influencing the adoption of sidewalk autonomous delivery robots (SADRs) as a green delivery method by shoppers. Accordingly, this study proposes a comprehensive model based on a combination of the norm activation model (NAM), diffusion of innovation (DOI) theory, and technology acceptance model (TAM). The data were collected from 463 Iranian buyers through an online questionnaire. The partial least square (PLS) results revealed that relative advantage, compatibility, and observability positively affected the attitude toward using delivery robots, while complexity negatively impacted this attitude. The observations indicated that problem awareness, ascribed responsibility, and environmental concern positively influenced personal norm. Finally, it was found that personal norm and attitudes toward using delivery robots positively affected the intention to use them. The results of the present work not only provide theoretical contributions to the literature but also can be practically helpful to policymakers.

