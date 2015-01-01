Abstract

In recent years, shared micro-mobility, particularly bike sharing systems (BSS) and e-scooter sharing systems (ESS), has emerged in many countries with the premise of fostering a more sustainable and healthier urban living. However, available research predominantly focuses on the users of these systems, while non-users and their opinions are often neglected although they may be also perceived as potential users. This study focuses on a less researched aspect of bike and e-scooter sharing systems: what are the reasons for not using these systems. Through the use of a comparative and survey-based research carried out in 2021 in five European capital cities (Budapest, Lisbon, Rome, Vilnius, and Warsaw), this research discloses the main drivers and behavioral attitudes towards the non-use of BSS and ESS during the coronavirus pandemic, when these means increased in importance as an alternative to public transport due to health and safety concerns. The analysis revealed that the main barriers to non-users are mainly external and infrastructural, such as other modes of transport being more convenient; safety concerns about riding in traffic; poor road conditions; lack of dedicated cycle networks, and destinations being too distant to be reachable by bike or e-scooter. These findings indicate that the further development and deployment of BSS and ESS in European cities primarily depends on local administrations, and urban transportation policies, and not so much on the users' attitudes and adaptability.

