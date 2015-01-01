Abstract

The need for cities worldwide to embrace sustainable transportation alternatives has given rise to innovative planning and design practices such as the use of Complete Streets. This research article presents an approach that utilizes interim design strategies to investigate users' perceptions of Complete Streets modifications and their impact on travel behavior. The study focused on a major street in Trondheim, Norway, where various low-cost interim street changes were implemented to enhance conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users. These changes involved measures such as a ban on through-driving, a road diet (lane reduction initiative), bicycle lanes with armadillo separators, the deactivation of traffic lights, and parklet installation. Multiuser perceptions of the modifications were explored with the help of 832 online ex-post survey responses from city center residents and street users. Additionally, manual before-and-after counts of cyclists were conducted on the target street and three parallel streets. The findings revealed that employing interim design strategies enables transport planners to gain practical insights into the effectiveness of different Complete Streets measures. This, in turn, facilitates the optimization of roads for diverse travel modes and user needs.

