Tolford TM, “Rebecca” Bian R. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2023; 12: e101012.

10.1016/j.cstp.2023.101012

Complete Streets policies have been adopted at all levels of government to facilitate systematic and intentional accommodation of all modes of transportation, including walking and bicycling, over the last two decades. Louisiana was an early adopter of such a policy within its state Department of Transportation (DOT), but implementation in the subsequent decade has been uneven. Through a process evaluation centering on survey and interview data, this case study probes into the experience of implementing a policy at the state DOT level to identify successes, barriers, and opportunities based on 10 years of incremental change and persistence, highlighting the need to update agency processes and data to align with emerging federal policy and funding priorities, as well as the challenge of lateral and vertical policy assimilation in established agency culture.


Bicycling; Complete Streets; Multimodal; Policy Evaluation; Survey and Interview; Walking

