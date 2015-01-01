Abstract

Ride-hailing applications (RHA) have surged in popularity in Southeast Asia, yet research comparing car and motorcycle RHA user characteristics, trip behaviors, and factors influencing adoption remain limited. To fill this gap, this study investigated motorcycle RHA use individually and in conjunction with use of car RHA by using the bivariate probit regression to analyze traveler intercept survey data from Bangkok, Thailand. Our findings revealed that car RHA has a higher market penetration rate than motorcycle RHA but that motorcycle RHA is used more frequently. Motorcycle RHA was adopted and used more frequently by individuals who have access to a private car and reside in areas with high urban rail accessibility. Notably, motorcycle RHA was used to connect to urban rail significantly more than car RHA, illustrating the need for policies that facilitate the connective role of motorcycle RHA in accessing public transportation. Overall, our results support the synergy hypothesis between car and motorcycle RHA based on the highly significant correlation between the two modes in the bivariate probit models.

