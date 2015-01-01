|
Kutela B, Mwekh'iga RJ. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2023; 11: e100959.
(Copyright © 2023, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Shared electric scooters have recently emerged as an alternative mode of transportation in many cities around the globe. However, they can become a nuisance to residents when they are not well regulated. The approaches to prioritizing laws and regulations of shared electric scooters have not been explored extensively. Therefore, this study presented a multi-criteria approach for prioritizing electric scooter ordinances using Bloomington, Indiana's survey data. The study applied a descriptive analysis, text mining, and logistic regression on 1,891 responses. The responses were based on a questionnaire with 13 predefined ordinances and an additional comment section. The three criteria- the frequency of selection of ordinances, the sequence of selection of ordinances, and the ordinances associated with additional comments were used.
Electric-Scooters; Micro-mobility; Ordinances; Text mining