Abstract

OBJECTIVE This study sought to identify effective means for delivering services to address the unique needs of caregivers for traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors. Background Caregivers for TBI survivors face unique and intense challenges, including deep isolation. When these caregivers fail to thrive, the entire family system suffers.



METHOD Employing a pilot study utilizing qualitative methods, we explored the effectiveness of an intervention piloting telehealth counseling to address some of the unique caregiving challenges for the TBI survivor's caregiver. We conducted two focus groups of four participants to obtain qualitative data.



RESULTS Qualitative analysis identified key themes: isolation, boundary issues, challenges of therapy, and the benefits of telehealth counseling.



CONCLUSIONS Results indicate an improvement in overall functioning of caregivers when accessing telehealth services. Implications On a micro level, results demonstrate that telehealth services can help TBI caregivers prevent boundary enmeshment. On a macro level, results have implications for increased investment and resources for those who serve the TBI population through an online format as well as proposed best practices for the method of service delivery.

