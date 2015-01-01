Abstract

BACKGROUND: A traffic accident is an unexpected accident that occurs on the road, and traffic accidents can happen anywhere and cannot be predicted. Traffic accidents can involve car users, motorbike users, other means of transportation, and pedestrians. In this case, accidents can cause minor, serious injuries or even death. The type of vehicle and type of collision produce certain patterns that can be identified to assess fatalities in victims.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study aims to determine the pattern of injuries of victims who died as a result of traffic accidents at the Forensic Installation at the Bhayangkara Tk General Hospital. I R. Said Sukanto East Jakarta. The design of this research is a retrospective descriptive study. The data obtained is secondary data from the post-mortem et repertum report at the Forensic Medicine Installation at the Bhayangkara Tk General Hospital. I R. Said Sukanto East Jakarta

Results: Research data obtained from 122 samples in this study from the 2018 - 2019 period showed that the gender distribution was dominated by men (80.3%), with the largest distribution in the early adulthood age range (26 - 35 years). The victim role was found to be more common among car drivers (45.9%), with the most frequent occurrence being 00:01 - 06:00 (46.7%). The most common injury patterns were head injuries (81%), with abrasions occurring most frequently in neck and back injuries (33%), abdominal injuries (59%), and pelvic injuries (25%). Then, the most common injuries to the upper and lower extremities are closed fractures.

Conclusion: Overall, the pattern of injuries to victims in traffic accidents is dominated by male car drivers aged 26 - 35 years, with the most frequent time of occurrence being 00:01 - 06:00 in the morning, and the location of the most injuries in head injuries and pattern The most common injuries were abrasions followed by closed fractures of the extremities.

Language: en