Pańka A, Wołejsza P. Arch. Transp. 2023; 68(4): 117-135.
(Copyright © 2023, Warsaw University of Technology)
The era of autonomous ships has already begun in maritime transport. The 30-year forecast for the development of marine technologies predicts many autonomous vessels at sea. This will necessitate radical implementation of new intelligent maritime navigation systems. One of the intelligent systems that has to be implemented is a collision avoidance system. The inference process is a key element of autonomous manoeuvres. These authors propose an inference process that enables exchange of information, intentions and expectations between autonomous vessels and gives them an opportunity to negotiate a safe manoeuvre satisfying all the parties concerned. The model of inference in the communication process has been presented.
Language: en
automation of communication processes; autonomous ship; collision avoidance; inference processes