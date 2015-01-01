Abstract

The aim of the article is to present the expectations of industrial enterprises towards suppliers related to quality, environment, occupational health and safety management systems (QEOH &SMS). The article presents the results of empirical research conducted in 151 companies operating on the Polish B2B market. The study was commissioned to a specialised research agency that conducted a targeted selection of companies registered in the Bisnode database, which is a business directory search platform. The expectations of production companies towards their suppliers regarding the implementation of QEOH&SMS were assigned a rank on a scale from one (the least important criterion) to five (the most significant). The methodological apparatus in this study was set so that it was possible to fulfil the research goal based on empirical data. A questionnaire was used to verify the characteristics of the operational process after the implementation of particular managerial systems. This article examines the relationship between the requirements for suppliers and the implementation of management systems by manufacturing companies. The results of the conducted research indicate that expectations of industrial enterprises towards suppliers related to QEOH&SMS are strongly focused on their development. Research shows that companies that adhere to the requirements of standardised management systems have a greater requirement for suppliers than companies that do not implement QEOH & SM requirements. In particular, the implementation of quality and environmental management systems by the surveyed organisations translates into increased requirements for suppliers. The article contributes to the existing scientific literature by analysing the impact of the implementation of individual management systems on the expectations towards suppliers. This study shows which of the 18 examined aspects are particularly important for manufacturing companies. Additionally, the expectations towards suppliers were classified into four groups (Corrective, Preventive, Improvement, Innovation).

