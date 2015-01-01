Abstract

The study aimed to evaluate safe and eco-driving performances of vehicle car-following behaviors in a vehicle platoon under foggy conditions. Eight drivers participated in a multi-user driving simulation experiment, and their driving performances in a vehicle platoon were collected. A Fault Tree model was established to evaluate the collision risk of the vehicle platoon, and the VT-Micro model was adopted to calculate vehicles' fuel consumption, CO2 emission, and NOx emission. The results showed that heavy fog exponentially increased the collision risk of a vehicle platoon, which cannot be compensated by adaptive behavior, and it also increased fuel consumption and NOx emission during the car-following process. At the speed limit of 60 km/h, the safe and eco-driving performances of the vehicle platoon under foggy conditions have been effectively improved. This study also found that the vehicles at the rearward positions in a vehicle platoon tended to keep short car-following gaps and large speed adjustments, which was the main cause of higher collision risks. The study provides a better understanding of the safe and eco-driving features of the vehicle platoon under foggy conditions. The established fault tree provided theoretical references for the real-time monitoring of collision risk in a vehicle platoon.

