Abstract

A new super queue model with yielding behavior is proposed to model the orderly evacuation process of young pupils in a classroom building. A super queue is composed of a super leader and several simple queues. Based on this, a leader-follower model is proposed to model the orderly behavior between pupils in a super queue, and an exclusive channel model is proposed to model the yielding behavior between super queues. Taking the evacuation of a classroom building as an example, the super queues and yielding behavior are reproduced and are very similar to the actual behavior (both qualitatively and quantitatively). Based on the model, scenarios are simulated to analyze the impacts of several factors on evacuation efficiency. The results show the following: (1) The stop-and-go effect greatly affects the overall evacuation efficiency. Therefore, it is necessary for students to maintain sufficient concentration to shorten their reaction time during the stopping and going process, thereby improving the evacuation efficiency. (2) Different yielding strategies have little impact on the overall evacuation efficiency. Therefore, in an actual evacuation case, flexible yielding strategies can be adopted in order to consider the needs of each class. (3) By optimizing evacuees' behaviors, such as improving their reaction times, the efficiency of an evacuation with queuing and yielding can become close to that of a disordered evacuation. At the same time, due to its higher safety and easier management process, a queuing and yielding evacuation can be a safe and relatively efficient method for real evacuations.

Language: en