Abstract

This paper presents an intelligent fire-fighting robot with multiple sensors and introduces the composition of the control system. The kinematic equation of the robot and the fire water monitor jet trajectory are established. Moreover, the fire extinguishing space at the end of the fire water monitor is simulated and analyzed to obtain the operating range of the fire-fighting robot and provide theoretical support for the precise fire extinguishing of the robot. The fire-fighting robot virtual prototype is established in RecurDyn. Aiming at trajectory deviation caused by centroid offset, the trajectory correction based on PID control strategy is proposed. According to the co-simulation of RecurDyn and Matlab/Simulink, it is found that the fluctuation range of centroid velocity decreases by 25.2%, and the variance value decreases by 26.2% after using PID deviated angle correction strategy during climbing. The acceleration fluctuation range is lowered by 38.9%, and the mean value is lowered by 51.2%, verifying the accuracy of the trajectory correction control model.

