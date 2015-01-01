Abstract

Intelligent vehicles passing through intersections in platoons have the potential to reduce speed fluctuations and improve traffic efficiency. This paper centers on the cooperative optimization of platooning behavior in urban fixed-time signalized intersection scenarios. It delves into the spatial group distribution characteristics of platoons within an intersection entrance lane and employs modeling techniques to vividly portray and express group behaviors, including lane-changing and car-following, across various physical areas within a platoon. Based on real-world traffic data collected in Beijing, SUMO (Simulation of Urban Mobility) is used to build simulation scenarios in this research. Considering both low- and high-volume conditions, the influence of different platoon size combinations on entrance lane traffic efficiency improvement is explored by adjusting the platoon size to determine an ideal vehicle group organization form under a given fixed signal timing. Experimental results show that the optimal platoon sizes and crossing sequences are affected by traffic volume and the number of lanes. For example, when the volume of a single lane in the east entrance straight direction is large (500 or 600 pcu/h/lane), the observed optimal platoon size is 7 to 9 pcu/p (pcu/platoon). These findings indicate that at fixed-time signalized intersections, there exists a reasonable platoon size that optimizes the overall capacity of each entrance, which provides ideas for future vehicle group control.

Language: en