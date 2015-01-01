Abstract

This study aims to reveal the spatial and temporal distribution characteristics of sexual crimes in Haining city and the spatial relationship between them and urban commercial service facilities, so as to provide decision-making reference for the prevention and treatment of sexual crimes. Based on the data of 311 sexual crimes in the case management system of public security organs and the POI data of urban functional facilities in the community policing system, using methods such as nearest neighbor index, nuclear density estimation and Geodetector, the data from January 2014 to September 2021 are analyzed. The formation of the spatial pattern of sexual crimes is the result of the multiple factors, especially the distribution of KTVs, Internet cafes, hotels and other commercial service facilities. Sexual crimes will increase significantly in areas with mixed facilities. We put forward countermeasures and suggestions for the effective development of sexual crime rectification work in Haining.

Language: en