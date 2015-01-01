Abstract

Children in conflict-affected regions face numerous obstacles that can substantially impact their cognitive and behavioural development. The purpose of this study is to examine how Indian Graphic Novels, specifically Malik Sajad's Munnu: A Boy from Kashmir and Varud Gupta & Ayushi Rastogi's Chhotu: A Tale of Partition and Love, depict the routine of children's lives in conflict-prone regions. The selected novels effectively convey the lived experiences of the young protagonists and offer an original perspective on their struggles. Children who are deprived of a safe environment due to violence are frequently subjected to financial, sexual, psychological, and physical maltreatment, as well as rules and restrictions from their parents, teachers, and neighbours. The ecological system theory, which contends that a child's environment affects their general behaviour, is employed in the study. It underlines the effects of living in a conflict zone on behaviour, including post-traumatic stress disorder. Despite the significant influence of parents, culture, and social norms, the study demonstrates that the behaviour of young protagonists living in conflict zones is strongly influenced by their environment (chronosystem). According to the analysis, conflict-related violence against children has become a significant threat to global development. While the number of children affected by the violent environment is unclear, it is evident that those confined to 'home life' in a combat zone are at a greater risk of abuse and trauma. The study emphasises the critical requirement for defending the legal rights of children living in conflict areas and giving them a secure environment. It places a strong focus on the value of social services, healthcare, and education in preserving and advancing children's rights. The purpose of the study is to contribute to a greater understanding of human behaviour in the context of conflict and its potential long-term effects on the development of children. The need to create a just and peaceful world for all children is underlined in the study.

