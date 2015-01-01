SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hart A, Bowman D, Mallett S. J. Aging Soc. Policy 2023; 35(2): 179-196.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08959420.2021.1926202

34014813

Improved job quality will make longer working lives in the aged care sector more sustainable. We interviewed 20 older aged care workers to identify which job characteristics are significant for health and to identify policy remedies. Workers take pleasure and pride in responding autonomously to a care recipient's situation, developing understanding, maintaining morale and performing intimate bodily care with dignity. However, a shortage of staff time requires workers to take a task-oriented approach. This causes worker stress and diminishes their desire and capacity to delay retirement. In the Australian context, regulating minimum staffing is the most suitable policy response.


Language: en

Aged care; job quality; older workers; policy; retirement; staffing

