Abstract

The article discusses the concept of Political Opportunity Structure, central to the Political Process Theory, which emerged in the 1960s, in North America, and is essential to the study of social movements. Its objective is to nuance the use of this concept, after presenting its context of initial formulation and addressing the main criticisms, reformulations-internal and external-and a proposal to include the category of violence, notably from Latin American experiences. From a qualitative approach, with an extensive bibliographic review, it concludes that the neglect of the polysemical category of violence provided an often mistaken reading of the classic questions of this field, namely, how and why subjects mobilize. Furthermore, we come up with readings that definitely include the different uses of violent practices both in social movements and to repress them in the analysis of political opportunities.



Este artigo discute o conceito de Estrutura de Oportunidades Políticas, central na Teoria do Processo Político, surgido na década de 1960 na América do Norte, e importante para o estudo dos movimentos sociais. Seu objetivo é matizar o uso dessa conceituação após apresentar seu contexto de formulação inicial e abordar as principais críticas, reformulações - internas e externas -, e uma proposta de inclusão da categoria violência, notadamente a partir das experiências latino-americanas. Por meio de uma abordagem qualitativa, com uma extensa revisão bibliográfica, conclui-se que a negligência da polissêmica categoria da violência propiciou uma leitura muitas vezes equivocada das perguntas clássicas desse campo de estudos, a saber, como e por quê se mobilizam os sujeitos. Ademais, é proposta uma leitura que inclui definitivamente os distintos usos de práticas violentas, tanto nos movimentos sociais, quanto para reprimi-los, na análise das oportunidades políticas.

Language: es