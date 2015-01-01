Abstract

he concrete use that traditional social groups make of Latin American urban mobility infrastructures stands as a great unknown in the social sciences and humanities. This use obeys both specific needs and ways of understanding the city similar to subaltern cosmogony. The denial or marginalization of these cultural practices by the public powers affects the processes of precariousness and social exclusion but, in this case, also it generates forms of symbolic resistance. To understand these specificities, I design an ethnography on wheels for a year in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The strategy includes observation-participation and various conversation techniques. The data were contrasted from a subaltern approach, including some concepts from human geography and the sociology of mobility. The most outstanding findings were the demonstration of the symbolic appropriation of public space through two mechanisms that I call in mobility and by mobility.



Keywords:

Urban transport; Social inequality; Traditional cultures; Ethnography; Urban space



===



O uso específico que cada grupo social faz das infraestruturas latinoamericanas de mobilidade urbana permanece como uma grande incógnita nas ciências sociais e humanas. Esse uso obedece tanto a necessidades específicas quanto a formas de compreensão da cidade semelhantes às cosmogonias subordinadas. A negação ou marginalização dessas práticas culturais pelos poderes públicos afeta os processos de precariedade e exclusão social, mas também no caso estudado formas de resistência simbólica. Para acessar essas especificidades, desenvolvi uma etnografia sobre rodas por mais de um ano em Ciudad Juárez, no México. A estratégia inclui observação-participação e várias técnicas de conversação. Os dados foram contrastados a partir de uma abordagem subordinada juntamente com conceitos de geografia humana e sociologia da mobilidade. Os achados mais marcantes foram a demonstração da apropriação simbólica do espaço público por meio de dois mecanismos que chamo na mobilidade e para a mobilidade.

Language: en