Shah NWR, Zamzuri ZH. Journal of quality measurement and analysis 2023; 19(3): 55-71.

According to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the 9th and 11th goals: "Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation," and "Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable" are both the vision and mission of the result from this paper are accomplishing for. Although road traffic accidents are a common occurrence in most countries, there is evidence indicating that the number of actual accidents is not properly reported. The proof can be evaluated from a mismatched record between the police and hospital data. This concern has a significant impact on public safety and other components of a country as well. In layman's terms, "underreporting" is the act of reporting fewer numbers than the exact count. In justifying this prevailing research situation, this paper applies the Bibliometric Analysis using the Bibliometrix and Biblioshiny software packages to analyze and visualize the data of a search conducted in the Web of Science Core Collection Database yielded publication results spanning from 1970 to 2023. The results indicate (i) 4,915 papers using the keyword "underreporting", (ii) 33 papers using the keyword "underreporting of road traffic accidents", and (iii) 3 papers using the keyword "underreporting of road traffic accidents in Malaysia". This study is expected to provide an overview of underreporting of road traffic accidents. The impact of underreporting contributes to the setback of incomplete statistical analysis. Although official records are the most useful source of information and exactness, underreporting complements the computation of true results.

Matlamat ke-9 dan ke-11 yang terkandung di dalam Agenda 2030 dari keseluruhan 17
Matlamat Pembangunan Lestari (SDGs) iaitu: "Membina infrastruktur kukuh,
mempromosikan industri yang menyeluruh dan mampan serta merangsang inovasi" dan
"Menjadikan bandar dan penempatan yang inklusif, selamat, kukuh dan mampan" merupakan
visi dan misi yang ingin dicapai hasil dari kajian ini. Walaupun kemalangan jalan raya
merupakan perkara biasa yang berlaku di kebanyakan negara, terdapat bukti yang
menunjukkan bahawa sebilangan dari kejadian ini tidak dilaporkan dengan tepat. Ini dapat
dibuktikan dari rekod yang didapati tidak sepadan di antara data polis dan data hospital.
Kebimbangan ini memberi impak yang besar terhadap keselamatan awam dan komponen lain
dalam sesebuah negara. Dalam istilah mudah, "tidak terlapor" adalah tindakan melaporkan
jumlah yang lebih sedikit berbanding dari jumlah yang sebenar. Bagi mengesahkan kenyataan
ini, Analisis Bibliometrik yang mengandungi pakej perisian Bibliometrix dan Biblioshiny
digunakan untuk menganalisis dan menggambarkan keseluruhan data dari carian Pangkalan
Koleksi Teras Web of Science dengan capaian penerbitan dari tahun 1970 hingga 2023. Hasil
carian tersebut menunjukkan terdapat sebanyak (i) 4,915 manuskrip yang menggunakan kata
kunci "tidak terlapor", (ii) 33 manuskrip yang menggunakan kata kunci "kemalangan jalan
raya yang tidak terlapor", dan (iii) 3 manuskrip yang menggunakan kata kunci "kemalangan
jalan raya yang tidak terlapor di Malaysia". Hasil dari kajian ini diharap dapat memberi pendedahan tentang kemalangan jalan raya yang tidak dilaporkan. Isu ini merupakan
penyumbang kepada analisis statistik yang tidak lengkap. Walaupun rekod rasmi merupakan
sumber yang paling berguna dan sahih, maklumat dari data "tidak terlapor" melengkapkan
pengiraan agar menjadi lebih sempurna.
Kata kunci: tidak terlapor; kemalangan jalan raya; Analisis Bibliometrik; Web of Science


