Abstract

This study presents a detailed evaluation of urban pedestrian infrastructure in an emerging economy. By leveraging Google Street View, the research measures different variables that affect pedestrian mobility and safety. Descriptive data analysis, factor analysis, and cluster analysis are used to interpret and display the collected data. The study's primary contribution is a comprehensive assessment of urban pedestrian infrastructure, identifying factors that influence pedestrian mobility and safety, as well as revealing patterns in the built pedestrian environment. Secondly, the research highlights the importance of evaluating pedestrian infrastructure and their consequences for pedestrian mobility and safety, suggesting public policies to enhance infrastructure.In general, a longitudinal comparison of pedestrian infrastructure, based on a comprehensive case study conducted in Barranquilla, Colombia, clearly illustrates the positive impact resulting from substantial investments in pedestrian safety, mobility, and crossing facilities. The extraction of data from both pre-investment (2014) and post-investment (2022) periods allows to conduct an innovative and robust assessment of pedestrian infrastructure. Overall, this study provides valuable insights of the design, maintenance, and pedestrian infrastructure improvement, while stressing the need for ongoing focus on this vital aspect of urban planning.

