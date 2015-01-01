Abstract

Bicycles are recognized as a sustainable alternative for urban mobility. However, social, political, and physical barriers are faced by cities when trying to promote cycling. A combination of elements defined as cycling culture seems to determine the acceptance and massive use of bicycles as a mode of transportation. Thus, it is critical to understand what factors shape bicycle culture and how they relate to each other to explore opportunities and better use the available resources to achieve sustainability. This study aims to create an explanatory framework of cycling culture, using the general concept of reverse engineering, by analyzing well-developed examples of such a culture. To do so, the perceptions of selected stakeholders in Enschede (The Netherlands) and Münster (Germany) were evaluated. Our approach considered three main steps: (I) defining an operational framework to serve as a reference for the cycling culture; (II) identifying the perceptions of local stakeholders through interviews; (III) characterizing cycling culture from the comparison of cases. The results indicated that bicycle culture represents a combination of a positive mindset toward cycling and continuous, long-term policies creating a favorable environment for cyclists. However, we also observed variations indicating that cycling culture can follow at least two different models: one with institutional support and the other with a consolidated social and environmental base.

Language: en