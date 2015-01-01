|
Moreno CA. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2023; 13: e101027.
(Copyright © 2023, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Social exclusion is directly related, amongst others, to a lack of educational opportunities, transport accessibility or poor transport policies. Socialcapital can deliver a solution to reduce inequity by providing community transport (CT) to an underprivileged neighborhood. The aim of this paper is to provide a case study on how community participation has proven to be an efficient way of procuring the basic needs of a poor community, such as those involved in providing daily mobility despite the apparent lack of a clear public transport policy.
Community participation; Community transport; Informal transport; Social exclusion; Urban accessibility