SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moreno CA. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2023; 13: e101027.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cstp.2023.101027

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Social exclusion is directly related, amongst others, to a lack of educational opportunities, transport accessibility or poor transport policies. Socialcapital can deliver a solution to reduce inequity by providing community transport (CT) to an underprivileged neighborhood. The aim of this paper is to provide a case study on how community participation has proven to be an efficient way of procuring the basic needs of a poor community, such as those involved in providing daily mobility despite the apparent lack of a clear public transport policy.

RESULTS indicate that community participation and engagement in a common need can not only provide badly needed means of transportation but also be the impetus to tackle greater transport problems at the policy level. This, as a result, led to better CT which brought about greater accessibility to poor urban neighborhoods and more hands-on government engagement even though it operated only for a short period of time mainly to facilitate the entrance of the public transportation service.


Language: en

Keywords

Community participation; Community transport; Informal transport; Social exclusion; Urban accessibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print