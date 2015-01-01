Abstract

Social exclusion is directly related, amongst others, to a lack of educational opportunities, transport accessibility or poor transport policies. Socialcapital can deliver a solution to reduce inequity by providing community transport (CT) to an underprivileged neighborhood. The aim of this paper is to provide a case study on how community participation has proven to be an efficient way of procuring the basic needs of a poor community, such as those involved in providing daily mobility despite the apparent lack of a clear public transport policy.



RESULTS indicate that community participation and engagement in a common need can not only provide badly needed means of transportation but also be the impetus to tackle greater transport problems at the policy level. This, as a result, led to better CT which brought about greater accessibility to poor urban neighborhoods and more hands-on government engagement even though it operated only for a short period of time mainly to facilitate the entrance of the public transportation service.

Language: en