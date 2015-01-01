SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chastre MR, Andrade AR. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2023; 13: e101071.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.cstp.2023.101071

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This work presents a mathematical programming formulation for the static Bike Rebalancing Problem to meet the practical constraints faced by the operators of Bike Sharing Systems. Adaptating a Mixed Integer Linear Programming formulation, it now includes different types of vehicles and bicycles, the autonomy of each vehicle, the duration of its route and the stations that require inspection actions. An intermediate station is introduced to temporarily store bicycles, relaxing the restrictions imposed by the vehicles' capacity. After incorporating different acceleration procedures, a Branch-and-Cut scheme is run for 30 min to find optimized routes for the reposition vehicle on five real instances of the Lisbon Bike Sharing System. The computed routes resulted in a 30% to 75% decrease in total length, when compared to the real routes. This decrease is mainly attributed to the integration of all the mentioned factors in one global model, encouraging its future implementation.


Language: en

Keywords

Bike Rebalancing Problem; Bike Sharing System; Branch-and-Cut; Mixed Integer Linear Programming; Repositioning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print