Abstract

Research into the transportation behavior of the population often reveals deficiencies in the representation of walking as a self-contained mode of transportation in its methodology. This text provides proposals for possible improvements to this situation using the example of a nationwide transportation behavior survey conducted in the Czech Republic. The International Walking Data Standard project, which aims to create an internationally recognized standard for collecting and presenting data on walking, is introduced as a reference framework. The methodological recommendations of this standard are compared with the methodology and design of the nationwide transportation survey "Czechia in Motion", conducted in the Czech Republic between 2017 and 2019. Relevant research results are also presented for the individual topics. The comparison is intended to give an idea of the possibilities and pitfalls of attempting to obtain objective data on walking. The comparison result shows that the "Czechia in Motion" study meets most of the International Walking Data Standard project recommendations, with the largest deficit identified as the absence of a more detailed record of individual sub-stages of trips recorded by respondents. Should the national transportation behavior survey be repeated in the future, options for adjusting its design are discussed in order to better meet the requirements for an objective representation of walking as a mode of transportation.

