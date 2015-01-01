|
Price A, Langford M, Higgs G. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2023; 11: e100949.
(Copyright © 2023, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
The paper draws upon open-source technologies to present methods of incorporating multiple travel modes into GIS analyses of cumulative opportunity and proximity-based metrics of accessibility. Two case studies are undertaken. The first uses isochrone analysis to evaluate national access to sport facilities expected to appeal to a broad range of ages and abilities. Predictably, urban areas and private car travel record the highest levels of access, but the revelation of geographical patterns in disparities between travel modes may allow transport planners and national and regional sporting bodies to identify where further investment in facilities and transport infrastructure might best be targeted. The second case study uses network tracing of shortest time pathways to consider city level access to greenspaces.
Active travel; Cumulative opportunity; Multi-modal transport; Potential accessibility; Spatial patterns of access; Sporting facilities