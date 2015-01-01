Abstract

Despite decades of road safety efforts, it is a big question why the number of road fatalities in developing countries has not been reduced. One of the reasons for the ineffectiveness of road safety measures is the lack of cooperation and information sharing between the concerned agencies. This study examined the utilization of the "information sharing road safety measure" based on a successful case in Kamagaya City, Japan. By cooperating with local authorities and the community, the current status and implementation issues of road safety measures under a local context were identified/extracted, especially by utilizing an engineering approach as the main part of the "information sharing road safety measure" study. Suphanburi Province, Thailand, was selected for a case study. The results showed that to successfully implement the "information sharing road safety measure," its continuation and consistency are essentially required. Furthermore, an engineering approach for identifying risk and black spots by the local community can help in clarifying the causes of accidents in the targeted areas. The cooperation and participation of stakeholders from government sectors, i.e., municipality, police, schools, residents/communities, academic sector, and the private sector, play a key role in disseminating and sharing information regarding road safety and selecting appropriate road safety measures to suit the local contexts.

Language: en