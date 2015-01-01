|
Citation
Li H, Zhao H, Li C, Wang Q, Zhao X. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2023; 15(11): 1087-1115.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
It is necessary to identify takeover behavior patterns of conditional autonomous driving. In this paper, using driving simulations, takeover request lead time (5 s and 10 s) and nondriving-related tasks (working task and entertainment task) are designed to study the takeover behavior pattern in crash scenarios. Through driving simulation experiment, the number of takeover behavior patterns is eleven and the number of first takeover behaviors is three.
Language: en
Keywords
Autonomous driving; crash scenarios; first takeover behavior; takeover behavior pattern