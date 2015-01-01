SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Li H, Zhao H, Li C, Wang Q, Zhao X. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2023; 15(11): 1087-1115.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19439962.2022.2153954

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is necessary to identify takeover behavior patterns of conditional autonomous driving. In this paper, using driving simulations, takeover request lead time (5 s and 10 s) and nondriving-related tasks (working task and entertainment task) are designed to study the takeover behavior pattern in crash scenarios. Through driving simulation experiment, the number of takeover behavior patterns is eleven and the number of first takeover behaviors is three.

RESULTS showed that the first takeover behavior has a significant impact on the first takeover reaction time, speed, lateral offset, and minimum TTC, but the first takeover behavior has no significant effect on the takeover correct time. The takeover request lead time (TORlt) has a significant impact on the pattern and the first takeover behavior, while the non-driving-related task (NDRT) has no significant effect on the pattern and the first takeover behavior. In addition, this paper constructs a maps of takeover operation behavior, which more intuitively shows the behavior changes during a takeover.


Language: en

Keywords

Autonomous driving; crash scenarios; first takeover behavior; takeover behavior pattern

